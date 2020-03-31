Shaheen Bhatt shares a candid picture of Alia Bhatt giving glimpse of her ‘writer’s room’ & it’s BEAUTIFUL

Alia Bhatt, who has been practising home quarantine these days, is busy honing her creative skills during the break.

With the entire country being on lockdown, our celebrities have also been on home quarantine these days. After all, all the shootings, media events and even movie releases have been suspended at the moment given the coronavirus outbreak in India. Interestingly, celebrities have been using this time to enhance their creative side and are seen picking up a new hobby. Amid these, also decided to indulge in some extra-curricular activity and is apparently honing her writing skill these days.

A day after she shared a post dropping hints about her learning creative skills from an online website, her sister Shaheen Bhatt has now shared a beautiful glimpse of the Raazi actress’ writer’s room on social media. In the post shared by Shaheen, Alia was seen in seen engrossed in her laptop and was unaware of getting clicked. Dressed in a white t-shirt, comfy black coloured pyjamas and her hair tied in a pony, the diva was sitting in her comfort zone and as she was working on her laptop. The picture also gave her a glimpse of their room which was all things elegant:

Take a look at Alia Bhatt’s recent picture:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Alia has some interesting movies in the pipeline. She will be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s much talked about fantasy drama Brahmastra opposite beau , Amitabh Bachchan and . Besides, Alia will also be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi and ’s multi-starrer period drama Takht.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More