Shaheen Bhatt wishes Alia Bhatt on her first Mother's Day with an unseen pic from her baby shower; Fans react

Alia Bhatt and her sister Shaheen Bhatt never fail to dish out major sibling goals. The duo keeps treating fans with adorable pictures on social media. On Sunday, Shaheen took to Instagram and dropped an unseen picture with Alia from her baby shower to wish her on her first Mother's Day. Today, the special occasion is being celebrated in the UK and a lot of celebs have been wishing their moms on social media.

Alia Bhatt looks stunning in an unseen picture from her baby shower

In the picture, Alia and Shaheen are seen flashing their million-dollar smiles as they pose for the camera. For her baby shower, Alia donned a yellow ethnic suit and completed her look with a statement neckpiece, matching earrings and a mang tika. Shaheen, on the other hand, wore a pink outfit for the celebration. Along with the picture, Shaheen wrote, "Mama’s Day." She shared a picture with her mom Soni Razdan and wrote the same caption. Have a look:

Soon after she shared the picture, Alia commented, "Sweetie." Even her fans were seen gushing over her. A fan wrote, "Tooo pretty." Another fan commented, "ufff prettiest mamma."

Alia and Ranbir Kapoor got married in April 2022 and they welcomed their baby girl Raha in November 2022. Currently, the duo is in London with their little one and the family. Alia celebrated her 30th birthday there.

Work front

Alia will be next seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh. She also has Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra. Alia will also be making her Hollywood debut this year with Heart of Stone alongside Gal Gadot. On the other hand, Ranbir was recently seen in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar with Shraddha Kapoor. He will be next seen in Animal with Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol.

