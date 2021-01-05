Shaheen Bhatt wishes Deepika Padukone on 35th birthday with an UNSEEN pic featuring Alia & Anisha as well

Shaheen Bhatt's birthday wish for Deepika Padukone was special as it not only featured them but their respective sisters Alia Bhatt and Anisha Padukone as well.

is being flooded with some serious birthday love on social media. Right from her die-hard fans to close industry friends, the actress has been trending on Twitter since Tuesday morning. While her contemporaries like , and wished her and penned heartfelt messages, Alia's sister Shaheen Bhatt dropped an unseen photo with the actress wishing her.

Taking to Instagram, Shaheen's photo was all things special as it not only featured her and Deepika but their respective sisters Alia Bhatt and Anisha Padukone as well. The photo dates back to their recent Ranthambore trip where both the families were spotted holidaying.

In the photo, the sister pack is all smiles as they cuddle up for a selfie in Rajasthan's cold winter nights. Wearing beanies and sweaters, Anisha, Shaheen, Alia and Deepika flash their widest smile for the camera. Sharing the photo, Shaheen wished Deepika and wrote, "Happy Birthday fav @deepikapadukone," with cute tiger face emojis.

Check out the unseen picture of the siblings below:

Wishing Deepika on her milestone 35th birthday, Alia wrote, "Happy Birthday DP! You are and always will be an inspiration of beauty and strength!! & here's to many many more random adventures together... Love you!!" Whereas, Katrina also shared a stunning photo of the actress and wrote, "Happy Happy happiest birthday to u @deepikapadukone Wishing u all the love, peace and joy life has to offer."

Deepika Padukone recently deleted all her Instagram posts and termed it as a fresh start for 2021 as she shared photos from her vacation with and her family.

