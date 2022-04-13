Shaheen & Soni Razdan, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima leave after celebrating Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s Mehendi; PICS

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s fans have all the reasons to be on cloud nine. After all, the power couple is tying the knot finally on April 15. Their pre-wedding festivities have kickstarted with a bang and the social media is abuzz with best wishes for the soon to wed couple. To note, Ranbir and Alia had their mehendi ceremony today which was attended by their respective families and close friends. Reportedly, the ceremony had a vibrant mood and several Bollywood numbers and folk songs were playing at the ceremony.

And now as per the recent update, Ranbir and Alia’s families were seen leaving the venue post the function. In the pics, Shaheen, who had opted for a green coloured outfit with silver embroidery, was accompanied by her mother Soni Razdan. The senior actress looked stunning in his white outfit with flowery embroidery. On the other hand, Ranbir’s mother Neetu Kapoor was also clicked as she left the venue with Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. Earlier, Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan were also papped after they had returned from Ranbir and Alia’s wedding.

Take a look at the pics: