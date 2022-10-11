Shahenshah of Social Media: 5 reasons why Amitabh Bachchan rightly deserves this title

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most celebrated actors in Indian Cinema. He has managed to entertain his audience through his craft for decades and still continues to remain on the top spot when it comes to acting. Undoubtedly, Big B has had a successful journey in the industry with a massive fan following across the country and beyond. Apart from creating magic on the big screen, he has also impressed the audience with his television stint. All in all, he has been blessed professionally. But another aspect of the megastar which has grabbed everyone's attention is his social media game! Amitabh Bachchan is celebrating his 80th birthday today and he still is one of the most active actors on the internet. He believes in keeping up with the times and his posts are proof. Here are the top five reasons why we think he can give a lot of Bollywood celebs a run for their money with his top-notch social media game: Latest Trends Latest trends and Big B go hand-in-hand. As we said, his posts prove he loves to stay relevant in today's times and is always eager to learn new things on social media. Recently, he made his fans go gaga after he joined the Naach Punjaban trend. Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani started this trend after their song was released from their film JugJugg Jeeyo. A lot of celebs were seen joining the bandwagon. Not only did Big B ace the trend but he also dished out major gym goals with cool attire. Speaking of trends, celebs are often seen treating fans with major throwback and, then and now pictures. The veteran actor nails this department as well. From sharing priceless childhood pictures featuring Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta to offering glimpses of his sets from the 80s and 90s, he does it like a pro!

Quirky Fashion Be it formal or casual or traditional, senior Bachchan has a knack for fashion in true sense. He recently wore a loose printed pajama with a sky blue coloured hoodie and a muffler on the sets of his reality game show, Kaun Banega Crorepati 14. He looked all things cool. He also wrote a funny caption in Hindi that read, "Pehenne ko de diya pajama, laga saree ko phada, aage choti jeb de di, aur piche laga hai nada." Apart from this, he also opts for oversized hoodies and bright coloured quirky sunglasses.

Caption Game No one can beat Big B when it comes to captions. He writes his heart out. From being funny and sarcastic to serious and philosophical, his captions make it to his social media platforms according to his mood. At times, he is often seen taking hilarious digs at himself. Last year, he shared one of his pictures in which he was seen doing a high kick. He took a funny dig at his age and captioned it, 'Umar ho gayi hai, bhaisaab, lekin laat abhi bhi chal rahi hai.'During the pandemic, he shared a picture of himself while getting the COVID-19 vaccination. He wrote a funny caption, 'Dusra bhi ho gaya! Covid wala, cricket wala nahi! sorry sorry that was a really bad one ..'

Keeping up with Millennials and Gen Z This post of Big B proves age is just a number. He was seen performing high kicks as he was trying to copy Tiger Shroff. He also revealed the reason behind doing so and left everyone in splits. He wanted to get 'likes' on his posts like Tiger does on his action-packed videos. He wrote, "seeing Tiger Shroff getting all those ‘like’ numbers through his flexible kick abilities, I thought I would also give it a try, in the hope of getting even a small percentage of ‘likes’." He is even seen numbering his tweets on Twitter. And just in case, he unknowingly puts a wrong number, he makes sure to correct it then and there. Clearly, the megastar has been bitten by the social media bug just like all of us!