Shahid Kapoor aces his Sunday morning biker look and we don't mind riding pillion

Trust to surprise you with every Instagram post and you will never be disappointed. The actor, who is more active than ever on social media, took to the gram on Sunday to give us a glimpse of what his morning bike ride looked like. Looking suave and dapper as usual, Shahid seems to have aced his biker look as he shared a striking picture.

In the photo, Shahid can be seen sitting on his bike as he looks back at the camera and strikes a pose. His biker jacket, glasses and long hair are rather unmissable. Sharing the photo, Shahid simply captioned it as, "#morningride." Fans were quick to drop hearts and fire emojis in the comments section as many were left awestruck. Well, we have to agree with them and say that this is one bike ride we would love to go on.

Speaking about Shahid's active social media presence, this was the actor's third post in a span of almost 24 hours. On Saturday evening he shared a glimpse from the sets of his upcoming film Jersey. In the picture, the actor was all padded up for his cricket practice as he took to the nets.

Check out Shahid Kapoor's Sunday morning bike ride:

Shahid also recently shared another selfie sending his fans into a virtual meltdown. Not just fans, but the actor received some serious compliments from who said, "Very कड़क.(Very Solid)." Shahid’s wife Mira Rajput also liked the picture and called him 'hot' whereas Ishaan Khatter wrote, “Jerseyyyyyy aane doooooooo.”

