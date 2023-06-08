Shahid Kapoor admits being nostalgic on seeing daughter Misha do THIS activity; Find out

Shahid Kapoor is on a career-high these days. After his spectacular performance in Farzi, the actor is now all geared up for the release of his next action-thriller Bloody Daddy. The trailer of the film helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, has already created a lot of hype and has gotten all the fans excited to see the actor in yet another action avatar. This film also stars Diana Penty in a pivotal role. Well, the actor has been on a promotional spree, and in a recent interview with Radio Nasha, the actor spoke about what he felt about seeing his daughter Misha perform at Shiamak Davar’s institute.

Shahid Kapoor on Misha getting enrolled in Shiamak Davar’s classes

It is not a hidden fact that Shahid Kapoor is a fabulous dancer. Before becoming an actor he worked as a background dancer in many films and also appeared in several music videos. He has earlier revealed that he started his dancing career with Shiamak Davar’s dance institute and in the recent chat he revealed that watching his daughter Misha enroll in the same institute is getting him nostalgic. The actor further added that he attended his daughter’s dance performance recently and that is when he realized, life has come full circle for him. “My daughter is also doing classes with Shiamak. She had her performance so I had gone there to see it,” he said. “It feels like life has come full circle. I started there and today, my kids are going there and it still feels the same. It’s great energy there always,” he said.

Shahid Kapoor’s work front

Shahid was last seen in Raj and DK’s series Farzi, which marked the actor’s OTT debut. It also starred Vijay Sethupathi and Raashii Khanna. He will next be seen in Bloody Daddy, which will release on Jio Cinema on June 9. He also has an untitled film with Kriti Sanon.

ALSO READ: Shahid Kapoor recalls shooting with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for Taal song: ‘I met with an accident…’