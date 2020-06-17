Shahid Kapoor all set to star in another South film's remake after Kabir Singh and Jersey?

Reports have it that the actor might soon be seen in the remake of yet another South film. Here's what we know just yet.

was last seen in Kabir Singh, co-starring Kiara Advani. The movie was a remake of Arjun Reddy which features Vijay Deverakonda in the lead role. Even though the movie was subjected to a lot of backlash for the kind of content it deal with, it did great at the box office and continues to be spoken about on multiple occasions. The actor entered into a different league altogether as it did great business and in fact, also garnered him a lot of applause.

Up ahead, he will be seen in Jersey, yet another remake of South film Nani. The movie will see him take on the role of a cricketer and we have seen the first look of his from the movie, something that worked very well with the audiences and has them excited after all. And now, reports have it that the actor has been approached for yet another remake, this time, it is a movie called Soorarai Pottru and is the story about the pioneer of low-cost aviation in India, GR Gopinath.

In fact, the reports further suggest that the script has been sent to the actor and that producer Gunnet Monga is looking at releasing the film in Bollywood. In addition, the reports also have it that once they get a nod from the leading actor, they will also be going down on the cast members along with the entire team.

