Shahid Kapoor is all set for the weekend as he flaunts his messy look in new selfie; Take a look

Shahid Kapoor has shared a new selfie on his Instagram page. In the picture, he can be seen sporting a beard with unkempt long hair.

Handsome hunk won million hearts with his outstanding performance in Kabir Singh. Post Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial's success, the actor has several good projects in his kitty. The Jab We Met star will next be seen in the sports drama Jersey alongside Mrunal Thakur. Besides this, Shahid Kapoor also enjoys a huge fan base on social media. From sharing selfies, to posting daughter Misha’s adorable photos, he keeps his fans posted about his daily routine. Today, the 39-year-old actor shared a selfie on his Instagram handle.

In the photo, he can be seen sporting a beard with unkempt long hair. The picture is doing rounds on the social media with his female fans going gaga over it. The selfie has got thumbs up not just from his fans, B-town celebrities too have liked the selfie. Going by his Instagram posts, looks like the actor loves to take selfies.

Check out Shahid Kapoor’s post:

On the work front, Shahid has wrapped up the Uttarakhand schedule of Jersey. Announcing the wrap, he had tweeted, “It’s a wrap on this schedule of #Jersey. I would like to thank the Govt of Uttarakhand for supporting and putting in place efficient policies that enabled us to safely shoot and wrap the schedule of our film in the many beautiful locations of the state.” Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, Jersey will show Shahid essaying the role of an ageing cricketer who plans a comeback into the game. The film that marks Shahid’s first collaboration with Mrunal Thakur is likely to hit theatres in first half of 2021.

Credits :Shahid Kapoor Instagram

