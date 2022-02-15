Shahid Kapoor amps up the style quotient as he rocks a single ponytail look; PICS

Shahid Kapoor is one of the coolest Bollywood actors in town. He never fails to impress his fans with his handsome looks and rocking avatars. Be it his Instagram handle or his wife Mira Rajput’s IG handle, both of them often share pictures of the actor. Although fans are eagerly waiting to see Shahid on the silver screen which is getting delayed due to the pandemic, but before you can do that, take a look at his casual avatar as he gets papped in the city.