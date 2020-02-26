Shahid Kapoor and ‘bade bhaiya’ Arjan Bajwa’s social media banter will remind you of Kabir Singh; Check it out

Post Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor will be seen in Jersey starring Mrunal Thakur.

Yesterday, #HappyBirthdayShahidKapoor was trending on social media as the Kabir Singh actor turned 39 and to celebrate the day, wifey Mira Rajput, kids- Misha and Zain and daddy Pankaj Kapur joined the actor in Chandigarh to celebrate the day. Thanks to social media, we got our hands on a photo of Shahid’s birthday celebrations wherein he is seen cutting the cake with his family. Also, another photo of the actor doing the rounds on social media has every wearing Tommy Singh shirts while posting for the camera.

Now, on ’s birthday, , Mruna Thakur, Kiara Advani, , Ishaan Khatter and others took to social media to wish the actor and amidst all the wishes, what caught our attention was a wish by Shahid’s on screen brother from Kabir Singh, Arjan Bajwa, who penned a heartfelt note for Shahid as he wrote, “Maine Kabir ko ghar bulaya, woh nahi aaya. Par Bhai ko party karne toh aana hi tha. Happy Birthday @shahidkapoor!.. Brother on screen and a super cool friend off the reel, it's always wonderful to be around you.” Soon after, Shahid Kapoor thanked Arjan for his wish as he wrote, “Thanks so much bade bhaiya I promise to improve. Much love. Kabir….”

Post Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor started shooting for Jersey, sports drama helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri and the film features Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur. Jersey will hit the theatres in August 2020 and in the film, Shahid will be seen in the role of a cricketer.

Thanks so much bade bhaiya I promise to improve. Much love. Kabir. https://t.co/kIkGwI0kEz — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) February 25, 2020

