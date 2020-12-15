Shahid Kapoor and co star Mrunal Thakur celebrate Jersey wrap as they cut a massive 'cricket bat' cake

Sharing the photo, Shahid Kapoor was full of gratitude as he thanked his 'dream team' for making the shoot of Jersey happen despite the Covid 19 pandemic.

announced the wrap of his next ambitious project on social media on Monday. The actor who will be starring in the Hindi remake of Jersey, took to Instagram to convey his gratitude to the cast and crew of Jersey for making it happen. And while they were shooting in the hills, the wrap party of Jersey seemed to be another success. The cast and crew celebrated the film's wrap with a massive cake and it wasn't just an ordinary one.

Taking to Instagram, Shahid shared a photo from the wrap party in which he along with co-star Mrunal Thakur were seen cutting the cake. Since the film is all about cricket, the crew decided to get a cake in the shape of a cricket bat which can be seen placed on a green pitch. Sharing the photo, Shahid was full of gratitude as he wrote, "14th December 2019 to 14th December 2020.. This is my dream team. Each one of them has my deepest gratitude."

While the photo doesn't clearly show their faces, Shahid and Mrunal can be seen wearing masks and holding the knife as they cut the cake.

Take a look at Shahid and Mrunal's photo from the Jersey wrap party below:

Earlier, Shahid had penned a heartfelt message for his team saying, "I want to thank each and every one from the unit for coming to set every day, putting themselves at risk and doing what we all love doing."

Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the film will see Shahid essaying the role of a cricketer who aims to play for the Indian team after a hiatus of 10 years. The film also features Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur in pivotal roles.

