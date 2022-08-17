Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter dance to Roop Tera Mastana; Former says 'We got it from our mama'; VIDEO

Shahid Kapoor, who started his career as a background dancer in the Hindi film industry with films like Dil To Pagal Hai and Taal, is known for his energetic dance moves. Not just Shahid, his brother Ishaan Khatter is also an amazing dancer and both the brothers have been trained by Shiamak Davar. Meanwhile, the Kabir Singh actor on Wednesday took to his Instagram space and shared a video in which he and the Khaali Peeli actor were seen displaying their impeccable dancing skills as their family members cheered them on.

Ishaan Khatter and Shahid Kapoor dance to Bollywood classic

In the clip, Shahid and Ishaan are seen grooving on the reprised version of the popular retro track Roop Tera Mastana. Shahid credited their mother Neliima Azeem for their scintillating moves as he captioned the clip, "We got it from our mama". The video soon went spread like a wildfire on the social media. Elated fans of both the actors left endearing comments. One of the fans wrote, “I so wish to be a part of this", another one commented, “Dancer". Someone also said, “Shahid what a wonderful dance!" However, actor Dino Morea commented: "This is sweet. You boizzz can definitely shake a leg."

On the work front, Shahid will make his OTT debut with the Amazon Prime Video series Farzi made by Raj & DK duo of The Family Man fame. The crime-thriller also features an ensemble of hugely talented actors such as Tamil superstar Vijay Sethupathi, Kay Kay Menon, Amol Palekar, Raashi Khanna, Regina Cassandra, Zakir Hussain, and Kubbra Sait. He will also be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s action entertainer which will mark the Kabir Singh actor’s first collaboration with the filmmaker.

On the other hand, Ishaan Khatter has two films lined up for release this year. He is gearing up for his upcoming film Pippa alongside Mrunal Thakur and Priyanshu Painyuli. The teaser of the film was unveiled recently on the Independence Day. Based on the 1971 Indo-Pak war, Pippa releases in cinemas on December 2. Ishaan will be seen essaying the role of the young brigadier, who played a vital role in fighting the war on the eastern front as a part of the 45th Cavalry tank squadron. He will also star in Phone Bhoot alongside Katrina Kaif, and Siddhant Chaturvedi.