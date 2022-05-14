Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter flaunt 'helmet hair' in new PICS from their trip; Mom Neliima Azeem REACTS

Over the past few days, fans of Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter have been in for a visual treat as the two stars have been dropping glimpses from their bikers' trip on social media. Now, keeping up with it, Shahid and Ishaan shared new photos from their travel diaries and well, their mum Neliima Azeem has loved them. Since the Jersey actor has been riding across the Alps with Ishaan, Kunal Kemmu and others, in the news pictures, we see him flaunting a messy hair look.

Sharing a photo with Ishaan, Shahid wrote, "frères", which means brother in French. In the photo, the two dapper brothers could be seen posing for the camera. While Shahid is seen clad in a white tee with black pants and shades, Ishaan was seen flaunting his swag in a grey tee with black pants. Seeing them bonding during their trip, Neliima showered love on them. She commented, "Love you two." In another comment, she wrote, "Looking dapper." On the other hand, Ishaan wrote, "Helmet Hair."

Have a look at Shahid's photo with Ishaan:

Ishaan Khatter's trip adventures with Shahid and others

Shahid isn't the only one who shared snippets from their trip. Ishaan also dropped a video and photo before running into a lake with his friend. The Beyond The Clouds actor looked elated to be taking a dip in the chilly weather amid the Alps. Sharing the post, Ishaan wrote, "the key to good vibes, dup-ki." Mum Neliima commented and wrote, "Looking chilled n happy so glad." Shahid also shared more photos from his trip. He was seen in conversation with Kunal after enjoying his coffee in one of the photos.

Shahid Kapoor's upcoming projects

Shahid jetted off for his bikers' trip after release of Jersey. He will now be seen in a web series titled Farzi. It is helmed by Raj & DK and also stars Raashii Khanna, Kay Kay Menon and Vijay Sethupathi. It will stream on Amazon Prime Video. Besides this, Shahid also will be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's action film.

