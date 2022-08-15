Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter invoke Independence Day spirit as they jet off for a vacay together; PICS

Shahid Kapoor is one of the most loved actors in Bollywood. Despite having a busy schedule, the actor makes sure to spend quality time with his family and take trips. We all know that he shares an awesome bond with his brother Ishaan Khatter. Their bromance is evident on social media and these 2 have taken trips together before. Today too the stylish brother duo was spotted at the Mumbai airport jetting off to an undisclosed location.

In the pictures, we can see Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter making heads turn in their casual attire. Shahid wore ripped blue denim that he paired with a white T and layered with a denim shirt. The Haider actor wore a brown colour cap, and black sunglasses and held a black backpack on one shoulder. The actor looked dapper in his neatly grown beard and moustache and completed his look with white shoes and a chain around his neck. Ishaan on the other hand wore an olive green T that he paired with his blue ripped jeans and white funky shoes. He too wore black sunglasses. Ishaan held a black mug in one of his hands and he too carried a black backpack. The brothers hugged each other the moment they met at the airport.

Check out the pictures:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Gowtam Tinnanuri’s Jersey with Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur. He will be next seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s action entertainer and it will mark the Kabir Singh actor’s first collaboration with the filmmaker. Besides, Shahid Kapoor will also be making his OTT debut soon with Raj and DK’s upcoming untitled project.

While, Ishaan Khatter has a couple of exciting projects like Phone Bhoot alongside Katrina Kaif, and Siddhant Chaturvedi and he also has Pippa alongside Mrunal Thakur.

ALSO READ: Exclusive: Ishaan Khatter moves into his rented bachelor pad in Bandra