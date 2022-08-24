Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani re-create Kabir Singh’s iconic scene on the sets of Koffee With Karan 7; WATCH

Ever since the promo of the 8th episode of Koffee With Karan 7 featuring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani has been released, fans are jumping with joy. These two stars make for a wonderful on-screen Jodi and we all have seen that in their hit film Kabir Singh. This film is still loved by a lot of fans. Be it the songs or the dialogues, everything is still fresh in the minds of the fans. Getting the excitement of their fans a notch higher ahead of their Koffee With Karan episode, Shahid and Kiara re-created their iconic scene from Kabir Singh.

In the video which is shot on the sets of Koffee With Karan 7, we can see Kiara Advani looking gorgeous in her white dress with her makeup team. One of them can be seen applying makeup on Kiara’s face and the other one holds a mirror for the actress. Suddenly we can hear Shahid Kapoor yelling at them in Kabir Singh style which scares them and they stop everything. The actor comes near the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actress and pulls her towards him asking ‘kisne touch kiya usko?’ in Kabir Singh style. Hearing this, Kiara’s team leaves from there leaving both the stars in splits.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Gowtam Tinnanuri’s Jersey with Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur. He will be next seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s action entertainer and it will mark the Kabir Singh actor’s first collaboration with the filmmaker. Besides, Shahid Kapoor will also be making his OTT debut soon with Raj and DK’s upcoming untitled project.

Meanwhile, talking about Kiara’s upcoming projects, she will next be seen in Govinda Naam Mera with Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles. Next, she will feature in RC-15, which is a Telugu film and is directed by S. Shankar starring Ram Charan. Apart from this, Kiara will star in SatyaPrem Ki Katha with Kartik Aaryan. This marks their second on-screen collaboration together after Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. In the film, Kartik will essay the role of SatyaPrem while Kiara will be seen as Katha. The film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala in collaboration with Namah Pictures.

