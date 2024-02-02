Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon REACT to sudden rise of deepfake videos on Internet; TBMAUJ actors blame AI

Deepfake technology is emerging rapidly as a significant concern, and Bollywood celebrities are increasingly falling prey to its strange manipulations. In the recent wave of deepfake videos, stars like Alia Bhatt, Kajol, Katrina Kaif, Rashmika Mandanna, and others have faced this technological menace, much to the ire of netizens. During the promotions of the upcoming film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon reacted to the same.

Shahid Kapoor reacts to deepfake videos on the internet

During the promotion of his film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya in Delhi, Shahid Kapoor shared his valuable opinion on the sudden rise of deepfake videos on the internet.

He told India Today, "Human beings are themselves the problem. They have done this to the world. We are pushing the blame on AI. We are used to not living in reality. We keep projecting something else on social media that is not a reality and keep comparing reality with what we see on social media and then leads one into depression. That is the truth."

The actor further added that humanity is looking for an alternate reality and that is what AI is. Additionally, Shahid said that it is something as fundamental as a relationship. "There is a difference between man-made and god created. This is there in this film, shown in a subtle way.," he added.

Kriti Sanon expresses concern over deepfake videos

On the other hand, Kriti Sanon addressed the same and said that it is concerning and several morphed ones came out. She further added, "But there are also AI-generated news anchors which means that we are moving forward really fast. So, an AI partner is possible in coming years.''

About Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

In the film, Kriti and Shahid will be seen playing the roles of a robot and a robotic expert respectively. The film also stars veteran actors Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles. Fans are eagerly waiting to see the unique chemistry the lead actors will bring to the big screen. The romance drama Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah and is scheduled to hit theaters on February 9, 2024.

