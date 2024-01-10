Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon starrer gets a title; makers make announcement with sizzling new poster

All eyes are on Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor’s fresh pairing in one of the most anticipated films of the year. Ever since the first look of the film was released, fans have been waiting for the makers to announce the title. It was kept a secret till now but today the actress took to her Instagram handle to share the title of the film with a small clip and we are sure after watching it you would be even more excited to watch the film.

Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor’s film title announced

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kriti Sanon shared a glimpse of the upcoming movie which is titled Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya - An Impossible Love Story. The movie which is helmed by Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan will be out in theatres on 9th Feb, 2024. Sharing an undeniable chemistry in this irresistible look, Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon’s title announcement motion poster of ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’ brings together the new hottest pair in town. In the motion poster, Kriti and Shahid look head over heels in love with each other as they hold each other.

Check it out:

Shahid Kapoor to return as a romantic hero after Kabir Singh

This film promises a fresh breath of air for all youth and family audiences. With the title tease, audiences are now eagerly waiting to experience the magic of this ‘impossible love story.’ After the mega-hit of Kabir Singh, fans will get to witness the star in yet another romantic tale, leaving fans overjoyed for what’s in store. The fresh pairing of Shahid and Kriti looks stunning in the motion poster and we cannot wait to see their on-screen chemistry in the film. Following the success of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Dinesh Vijan presents yet another romantic family entertainer.

Advertisement

Directed by Amit Joshi & Aradhana Sah, A Maddock Film's production - Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is produced by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande & Laxman Utekar. How excited are you for this film? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Shahid Kapoor's phone lock screen ft heartwarming picture with daughter Misha is all things adorable