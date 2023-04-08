Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon’s FIRST LOOK from Dinesh Vijan’s untitled film is filled with romance; Check out

Ever since Jio Studios and Maddock Films announced their upcoming film starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, fans have been eagerly waiting to hear more updates about this one. Shahid and Kriti are two of the most loved actors in Bollywood and watching them collaborate for the first time on the silver screen and that too for a romantic saga will be a visual treat for the fans. Well, hold your breath as today is a big day for their fans. The makers of refreshing romcoms such as Cocktail, Love Aaj Kal, and Luka Chuppi have officially announced the film wrap of their latest project and the surprises don't end there! The team released a sensational snapshot from the movie.

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon’s poster released

The picture sees fresh new pair of Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon exuding sizzling hot chemistry. Not only does this duo look scintillating together, but there's also a thrilling 'never seen before' appeal to them! Shahid and Kriti both are seated on the bike facing each other in quite a romantic way. The actor is wearing a white shirt over blue denim and boots, while Kriti is wearing a short skirt and a crop top. Amidst a sunset backdrop, the actors can be seen in an intimate pose and this first look is sure to get the excitement levels of the fans to rise a notch higher. The picture goes on to reveal that the untitled film will hit cinemas this October. What's even more interesting is the tagline, which says: "An impossible love story".

Check out the first look:

Shahid Kapoor’s work front

Shahid is currently enjoying the praise coming his way for his solid performance in Farzi. It also starred Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role. Next, Shahid will reportedly be seen in Anees Bazmee's comedy film. Reports suggest that he will be seen in a double role.

