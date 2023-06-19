Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's untitled film gets a release date; Details inside

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon are two of the most loved actors in Bollywood. While Kriti kickstarted her career with romantic comedies, the actress has come a long way to climb the ladder of success and establish herself in the league of top actors in Bollywood. It goes without saying Shahid Kapoor has also evolved a lot and in the last few years, he surprised fans with his different onscreen avatars. The two talented actors have come together for the first time to create magic on screen. Fans have been eagerly waiting for updates on the film ever since the makers treated them with the poster. Now, the film has got a release date.

Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon starrer gets a release date

The yet-to-be-titled film, produced by Maddock Films, which was earlier scheduled to hit the theatres in October has finally got a release date. The makers have confirmed that the movie will hit the big screen on December 7. 2023. Maddock Films took to social media to announce the release date. Sharing the poster, the caption mentions, "Mark your calendars for this impossible love story that unfolds on 7th December 2023! Brought to you by Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan starring Shahid Kapoor & Kriti Sanon together for the first time ever! Written & Directed by: Amit Joshi & Aradhana Sah. Produced by: Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande & Laxman Utekar. A Maddock Films production Stay tuned" Shahid Kapoor also took to his official Instagram handle and uploaded the poster where the release date is mentioned.

Here's the post that Shahid Kapoor shared:

About the Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon starrer

The film also stars veteran actor Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia among other names. Kriti Sanon-Shahid Kapoor starrer, produced by Dinesh Vijan. Jyoti Deshpande and Laxman Utekar, is directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Shah. The film's poster was released in April this year with the tagline, 'An impossible love story'. It created a lot of buzz among the fans as they cannot hold their excitement to see the on-screen chemistry of the fresh pair.

