Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput amplify a COVID 19 relief fundraiser by the latter's sister & brother in law

Recently, Mira Rajput joined her sister and brother-in-law in an Instagram live session to announce a 'Breathe For India' movement and a fundraiser amid the COVID 19 second wave. Shahid Kapoor also shared the link for the same on his social media handle.

Amid the ongoing COVID 19 crisis, the medical infrastructure in India has been overburdened with a shortage of supplies being reported. Amid this, several celebs have jumped in to help in whichever they can and now, has joined wife Mira Rajput to amplify the COVID 19 relief fundraiser started by her sister and brother-in-law, Noor and Mohnish Wadhwani. Recently, Mira hosted an Instagram live to promote a fundraiser started by her sister and brother-in-law amid the COVID 19 crisis.

In the session, Mira explained how 'Breathe For India' and 'Billion Breath Movement' will help in raising funds to support the on-ground mobilisation of Oxygen supply and Covid Relief work. She also invited Noor and Mohnish to join in and inform everyone about the week-long fundraiser that aims to raise $100K by the end of it. Along with the fundraiser, Mira also shared about the breath movement that was a positive step amid the COVID 19 crisis for all who wanted to help. Shahid Kapoor also shared the link of the fundraiser page on Give India with his fans and amplified the message.

Click HERE to see Mira's video

Over the past few weeks, Mira and Shahid have been using their social media handles to amplify COVID 19 related messages regarding the need for supplies across the country. Mira has been actively using her platform to help those in need amid the COVID 19 second wave. A few days back, she shared a photo and revealed how she found a ray of sunshine in the shared humanity of people.

Apart from Shahid and Mira, several other celebs like Jonas, Nick Jonas, , Vicky Kaushal, , Bhumi Pednekar, Sonu Sood and more have been trying to help everyone in need amid the second wave of COVID 19 in India.

Credits :Mira Rajput Instagram

