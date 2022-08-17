Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput dish out couple goals, dance at latter’s parents’ marriage anniversary; WATCH

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are one of the most adorable couples in the tinsel town of Bollywood. The lovebirds are quite active on Instagram and often share glimpses of their personal and professional lives with their fans and followers every once in a while. Speaking of which, a few hours back, Mira took to her Instagram space yet again, and shared a wholesome video, wherein she can be seen dancing with her hubby at her parents’ 40th wedding anniversary. Take a look below.

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor dance together

Some time back, Mira took to the ‘gram and shared a video, in which she and Shahid and be seen having a gala time as they danced together at her parents’ wedding anniversary. Mira looked absolutely gorgeous as she donned a pretty yellow salwar suit. On the other hand, Shahid was seen donning a white shirt with a pair of black trousers. Without a doubt, the couple looked absolutely stunning in their party wear outfits. Moreover, their adorable chemistry was undeniable, as Shahid twirled Mira around.

Sharing the video, Mira wrote a sweet caption that read, “I think I wanna marry you! (red heart emoji) Celebrating 40 years of Mumma and Daddy @rajput_bela @vetaalvikram (flower emoji) You guys make us believe in everlasting love (red heart emoji).”

As soon as she shared the video, it went viral in no time, and was flooded with likes and comments.

Click HERE to watch the video.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Gowtam Tinnanuri’s Jersey with Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur. He will be next seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s action entertainer and it will mark the Kabir Singh actor’s first collaboration with the filmmaker. Besides, Shahid Kapoor will also be making his OTT debut soon with Raj and DK’s upcoming movie Farzi. Pinkvilla recently reported that Shahid Kapoor is teaming up with Dinesh Vijan for a unique love story, which will go on floors this year. We also informed our readers that the film will feature Kriti Sanon as the female lead and will be shot in Mumbai, Delhi, and Europe. We also reported that the actor has come on board producer Siddharth Roy Kapur's upcoming film, which will be directed by Rosshan Andrews.

