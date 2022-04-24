Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput end weekend with a date as they get clicked outside a restaurant; PICS

Shahid Kapoor is currently basking in the success of his recently released movie Jersey. After being postponed quite a few times because of the pandemic and other reasons, Gowtam Tinnanuri’s sports drama finally saw the light of day as it hit the cinemas on the 22nd of April. Shahid has been receiving a lot of positive reactions, adulation and praise from thousands of fans for his role. While he enjoys this love and appreciation, the actor was snapped outside a restaurant tonight as he stepped out for a date with wife Mira Rajput.

Some time back, Shahid and Mira were papped outside Izumi restaurant in the Bandra neighbourhood of Mumbai. The actor opted for a sporty and comfortable stylish look as he donned a babby black and white sweatshirt along with a pair of black shorts. He also donned a matching black cap, and wrapped up his outfit of the night with a pair of suave sneakers. Mira, on the other hand, was seen donning a single-sleeved top with highwaisted black trousers. She kept her hair up in a ponytail. They smiled at the cameras and posed for the paparazzi as they clicked him from a distance. Shahid also posed with the victory sign for the pictures.

Take a look at Shahid Kapoor’s pictures:

Talking about the Shahid Kapoor starrer Jersey, the movie is the Hindi remake of the Telugu film of the same name, featuring Nani in the lead role. The film follows the story of a 36-year-old failed cricketer who gets back to the field for his son. Apart from Shahid, the movie also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur in key roles.

