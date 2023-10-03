Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput flash cute smiles post a romantic dinner date; WATCH

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor broke millions of hearts when he announced, back in 2015, that he was going to tie the knot with Mira Rajput in an arranged marriage setup. Later the same year, they made it official and got hitched at a private ceremony in Gurgaon. The 13-year age gap between the couple attracted a lot of criticism. But unfazed by the mindless chatter and hatred, the couple continued their life peacefully. They were then blessed with their daughter Misha in August 2016 and son Zain in September 2018. Recently, the couple was spotted after their romantic dinner date in Mumbai.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput spotted post a romantic dinner date

Shahid Kapoor has been linked with several Bollywood actresses and was called the chocolate and lover boy of Bollywood. Hence, him getting married in an arranged marriage setup came as a shocker to many. But years later, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput have become the most sought-after celebrity couple. While the actor has been in and out of Mumbai for work, his wife Mira keeps herself busy with her family and creating content for social media. Recently, the couple took some time from their busy schedule and were spotted exiting a famous Mumbai restaurant after enjoying a romantic dinner date. In the video, Shahid, who recently cut his hair short and reminded his fans of his character in Haider, was seen wearing a beige-colored shirt that he paired with a pair of distressed denims and suede shoes matching his shirt. The popular Bollywood wife matched her husband’s outfit and wore a strappy dress with a pair of high heels. For the date night, she kept her makeup minimal and left her hair open.

Take a look:

Shahid Kapoor’s work front

Kabir Singh and Jersey worked in favor of Shahid Kapoor. However, his action-thriller film Bloody Daddy didn't do well at the box office. As reported by Pinkvilla earlier, Shahid has paired up with Kriti Sanon for a romantic comedy produced by Maddock Studios. The film that is yet to be titled is expected to be released theatrically next year around Valentines' Day.

