Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput have a typical husband wife banter & the reason is an IG filter; WATCH

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are one of the cutest couples on the block. These two are often making their fans go gaga over their cute chemistry on social media. We love how they often have cute banters on social media over things. Well, not only banters Mira, who is quite active on social media often shares pictures with her star hubby and fans cannot take their eyes off them. Even today Mira shared a cute video on her Instagram handle and it had the Jersey star flaunting his perfect face.