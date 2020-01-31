Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput indulge in social media PDA over a romantic sculpture; Check out

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput definitely have our attention with their PDA and well, here's yet another instance when they have our hearts.

and Mira Rajput are definitely couple goals and while the two are often snapped on their dinner outings and gym sessions together, the two are each other's biggest cheerleaders and always have the nicest of things to say. Time and again, Shahid has spoken about Mira as a wife, and a mother, and in fact, and well, he is all praises for her all the time and we see no reason why he shouldn't be doing that given they both are adorable much.

And this time around, the duo has our attention because of yet another adorable gesture, some social media PDA this time around. Mira attended an art exhibition today and she shared some photos from the same. However, what seems to have caught our attention is a sculpture's photo where she tagged Shahid and he replied to the same as he wrote, 'You are my heart' where there happened to be a heart emoji and we are definitely gushing.

Shahid was recently in the news for an injury during the shoot for Jersey and post hearing the same, Mira rushed to him in Mohali. The duo returned together the very next day and post recovery, the actor got back to shoot in no time and returned only recently.

