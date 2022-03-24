Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput with kids Misha & Zain get clicked in the city; PICS

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are one of the most popular couples in the tinsel town of Bollywood. This afternoon, the paparazzi spotted the husband-and-wife duo along with their kids Misha and Zain as they stepped out in the city. The family of four was papped at the Juhu neighbourhood of the dream city of Mumbai.

Both Shahid and Mira kept their outfits of the day casual, yet effortlessly stylish. The Udta Punjab actor looked dapper as he donned a black tee-shirt, which he combined with a pair of brown wide-legged cargo pants. For footwear, Shahid wore a pair of black sneakers which matched with his tee-shirt. Shahid completed his look with a pair of suave sunglasses. As the paparazzi clicked him from a distance, he acknowledged them, and even waved at the cameras.

Coming to Mira Rajput, the star-wife was seen donning an all-black outfit, as she wore a black tee-shirt, styled with a pair of black leggings. Mira kept her hair tied in a ponytail, while she skipped makeup. The kids looked adorable as well. Misha was seen donning a red and white printed top and skirt. Zain was seen wearing an adorable blue shirt which he styled a pair of shorts

Take a look at Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, and Misha and Zain’s pictures:

Coming to Shahid, the actor will be soon seen in Jersey which is the Hindi remake of the Tamil film of the same name. He will be sharing screen space with his father and veteran actor Pankaj Kapur and Mrunal Thakur. Apart from this, he also has a web series with Raj and DK, which he will mark his digital debut.

