Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput look picture-perfect as they step out for a mid-week date; PICS

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are one of Bollywood's cutest couples and a wonderful example of a match made in heaven. Since their wedding, the two have never missed an opportunity to share a glimpse of their married lives with their followers. The two always make headlines with their adorable pictures together and love to have hilarious banter on Instagram. They are goofy, cute, and gorgeous. Just on Wednesday, they were spotted at Bastian Worli in Mumbai as they stepped out for a relaxing mid-week date. Moreover, they were also joined by Mira's parents on their dinner.

In the pictures, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput looked their casual best. The two went for Uber-cool outfits. Shahid looked dapper as he sported a white tee, black track pants, and a white cap. He paired the look with his specs which added to his boyish charm. On the other hand, Mira looked gorgeous in her cool and breezy attire. She wore a patterned, blue dress and paired it with her black sling. Her hair was pulled back in a sleek and neat ponytail. The two were all smiles as they posed for the shutterbugs.

Take a look at the pics:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Shahid Kapoor is all set for the release of his upcoming movie Jersey. The film recently got pushed for the second time. Earlier it was supposed to release in December last year, then on April 14 and now on April 22. The actor has been on a promotional spree for a couple of weeks now and is leaving no stones unturned to promote the film along with Mrunal Thakur.

