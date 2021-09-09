Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput look picture perfect as they stroll through the woods on vacay

and Mira Rajput delight their fans often when they share photos with each other on social media. On Thursday, Mira did just that as she dropped a photo with her hubby Shahid and sent her as well as his fans into a frenzy. The photo was presumably from Mira's recent birthday holiday.

From the looks of it, the couple are in North India and are spending some quality time amidst the hills and being one with nature. While Mira had earlier shared a glimpse of all the lush greenery and flowers around her, today she dropped a glimpse from the woods.

Taking to Instagram, both Mira and Shahid look picture perfect as they can be seen flaunting their widest smiles. The lovebirds stopped and posed for the camera in the middle of the woods where they seem to be taking a stroll. Mira captioned the photo, "The woods are lovely, dark and deep."

Check out Mira Rajput's post below:

Mira recently celebrated her 27th birthday and the social media diva received the sweetest wish from her husband Shahid. The actor shared two adorable snaps and wrote, "Not just to share your joys but to share your sorrows too. Not just for every day we smile in each other’s arms but on the days we cry in each other’s arms. You are the centre of my world. And I wouldn’t want it any other way. Happy happy birthday."

