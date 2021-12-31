Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput opt for a comfy and stylish look as they leave for New Year celebrations; WATCH

Shahid Kapoor, who was expecting a big release on New Year's eve, had a sudden change in the plan courtesy the surge in COVID 19 cases across the nation. We are talking about Gowtam Tinnanuri directorial Jersey which was slated to release on December 31 but has been postponed as of now. While this postponement has come as a heartbreak for Shahid’s fans, looks like the actor didn’t let this hamper his New Year plans and has already jetted off with Mira Rajput.

Yes! The power couple was papped at the airport in the wee hours today as they left the city ahead of New Year 2022. In the video, the Batti Gul Meter Chalu actor opted for a comfy outfit as he wore a cream coloured hoodie sweatshirt with track pants and completed his look with a pair of black sneakers and a bag. On the other hand, Mira was seen in a black coloured tank top which she had paired with green coloured track pants. Mira completed her airport look with a black jacket which was tied to her waist and a pair of white sneakers. Besides, the power couple was seen wearing the mask as they made their way to the airport in wake of the ongoing pandemic:

Meanwhile, speaking about the work front, Jersey marked Shahid’s second remake movie. The movie happens to be the official Bollywood remake of the National Award winning Telugu film Jersey starring Jersey in the lead. Apart from Jersey, the movie also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur in the lead.