Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput posing with their kids in this throwback photo will make you miss their outings

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's photo with their kids Misha and Zain is as adorable as it gets but we miss seeing more of them. Check out this throwback photo here.

and Mira Rajput are definitely one of the perfect couples in B-town and well, we cannot seem to get enough of them ever. However, with the ongoing Coronavirus lockdown, everyone is at home and we don't get to see as many glimpses of the two and their kids. None the less, we keep coming across these throwback clicks of them and cannot seem to get enough of them ever. They are the perfect family in every manner, aren't they?

We came across this click of Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput along with their kids Misha and Zain from one of the birthday celebrations and it is as adorable as ever. The four of them are all smiles as they pose for the photo that the paps clicked and it simply makes us miss seeing them more often. The paps have always treated fans with their photos time and again and with the lockdown, it is rather difficult to get enough of their clicks, unless they share them.

Check out Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's photo with the kids here:

Meanwhile, in an interaction, while talking about his kids, Shahid went on to say, "Our kids are the first two projects we actually did together. One year into an arranged marriage, when you haven’t spent enough time together [earlier], you really evolve around each other."



