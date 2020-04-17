Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput’s daughter Misha gets creative on canvas amid lockdown with her mom; See Pic

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput’s daughter Misha Kapoor is also using the Coronavirus lockdown to work on her creativity. Mommy Mira shared daughter Mira’s artwork on social media and it surely is impressive.

Amid the lockdown, Bollywood stars have gotten the perfect chance to spend time with their kids and family at home. Most of them are doing the same and speaking of this, actor is making the most of it by spending time with his wife Mira Rajput and kids Misha and Zain. While Misha and Zain always manage to light up the internet when their parents share their photos on social media, it has been a while since we saw them. But, on Friday, Mira dropped a glimpse of Misha’s creative side and it is impressive.

Taking to Instagram, Mira shared a photo that had three artworks all done by Misha with the help from her mama. Yes, the little munchkin of the Kabir Singh star seems to be the in house Picasso at the Kapoor residence and is using the lockdown time to channel her creative thoughts and put them on paper. The three pieces of art had sunflowers drawn on them. One was made with pulses while the other one was assembled with real leaves. The middle one was painted by Misha herself.

Well, seeing how creative Shahid and Mira’s daughter Misha is, fans couldn’t help but praise her. Mira shared the photo and captioned it, “Sunflowers.” Meanwhile, the photo left netizens in awe of Misha’s creative side and they showered her with compliments on social media. Meanwhile, Shahid and Mira have been sharing updates on social media while spending time at home.

Meanwhile, amid the lockdown, lots of star kids are turning to drawing including Janhvi Kapoor who painted while being at home. Aside from this, Kareena Kapoor Khan and ’s son Taimur Ali Khan also has been indulging in drawing at home. Mommy Kareena also shared a couple of his drawings on social media via her Instagram account.

