Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput’s kids Misha, Zain turn little ‘Tommy Singh’ for their dad’s birthday; See Pic

Shahid Kapoor turned 39 today and rang in his birthday in Chandigarh with wife Mira Rajput and kids Misha and Zain. A cute photo from Shahid’s birthday celebrations has Misha and Zain dressed up in cute ‘Tommy Singh’ tees and it will leave you in awe. Check it out.

Since last evening, fans of have been pouring in wishes for the Kabir Singh star to mark his 39th birthday. In the morning, photos and videos from Shahid’s birthday celebrations in Chandigarh had surfaced on social media where wife Mira Rajput was seen feeding the Kabir Singh actor cake at the party. Even dad Pankaj Kapur was present to celebrate Shahid’s birthday. Now, a new photo from Shahid’s birthday celebration has surfaced on social media and it has Misha and Zain as little ‘Tommy Singh’ from Udta Punjab.

In a photo that is doing rounds on social media, we can see everyone including Mira, Misha, Zain and other guests dressed in Tommy Singh tees while birthday boy can be seen sporting a casual look in a black vest with matching shorts and sneakers. Holding little Zain in his arms, Shahid can be seen posing with wife Mira and daughter Misha. Entire Kapoor family of 4 can be seen sporting shades and Misha, Mira and Zain turned into Shahid’s character Tommy Singh from Udta Punjab by sporting the character’s tee.

Seeing the adorable family photo with all other friends, fans couldn’t help but go all gaga over Shahid’s birthday photos. Last evening too, Shahid’s wife Mira celebrated his birthday in the most special way and video from the party was shared on social media.

Check it out:

Meanwhile, Shahid decided to keep the celebrations with his close friends and family in Chandigarh as he was shooting in the city for Jersey. In the film, Shahid will be seen as a cricket player and Mrunal Thakur is also a part of it. It is a remake of Nani starrer Jersey. Directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri, Jersey is produced by Allu Arvind and Dilj Raju productions and will hit the screens on August 28, 2020.

