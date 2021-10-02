Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput share a kiss on vacay, Zain plays with papa in new video by star wife

Saturday came with a special treat for fans of and Mira Rajput as the star wife dropped a new video on her Instagram handle featuring unseen moments Mira shared with her husband son Zain Kapoor, daughter Misha Kapoor and others. Among the many photos in the video, a romantic moment between Shahid and Mira was also included where they seemed to be sharing a kiss during their recent mountain vacay. In another, Zain Kapoor could be seen sitting on his dad Shahid's shoulder while playing.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Mira shared a reel video in which she summed up how Shahid Kapoor, Zain, Misha, her own parents and family members are always on her mind. She also included photos of her favourite treats like salads and ice cream and wrote, "What goes on in my mind." The video also features a cute moment of Mira and Misha sitting near a Christmas tree at their home together. However, Mira's mushy moments with Shahid steal the limelight in the adorable reel video of unseen moments.

As soon as Mira shared the video, fans began showering love on the couple as well as their kids. A follower summed up what was on Mira's mind and wrote, "Shahid,Misha,Zain,Ur Family -Mummy,Papa ,Food,Yoga,Skin Care,Friends ,Health,Nature are in ur mind" Another follower wrote, "Ur eyes search Shahid sir." Another wrote, "All time favorite couple."

Meanwhile, Mira recently had dropped a monochrome photo from a shoot on her Instagram handle and it left everyone in awe. However, it made Shahid Kapoor 'miss' Mira. He dropped a comment on it and wrote, "I miss you." The couple never fails to light up the internet with their cute PDA and social media banter with each other.

