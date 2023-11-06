Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput share warm hug as they dazzle in ethnic ensembles; fans call them 'couple goals'

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput, one of the most cherished celebrity couples, consistently captivate fans with their endearing chemistry and public appearances. As they kick off the festival of lights, Mira recently shared a delightful collection of photos that beautifully showcase their strong bond, setting an example of couple goals for their admirers.

Today, Mira Rajput delighted her Instagram followers by sharing a series of pictures. In one of them, Shahid Kapoor holds Mira close as they both flash radiant smiles for the camera. Shahid looked dapper in an embroidered Kurta, while Mira exuded glamour in a sequined black saree. Accompanying the photos, Mira captioned, "Gur Nalon Ishq Mitha,", adding a touch of sweetness to their beautiful moment.

Fans respond with love to the stunning images

Mira's post received an influx of comments from fans. One user exclaimed, "So beautiful, so elegant, just looking like a wowwwww." Another commented, "couple goals," while someone else added, "What a charming... made for each other couple."