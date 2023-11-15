Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput twin in white as they go out for dinner date; see VIDEO

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are Bollywood’s sought-after couple who never lose an opportunity to spend some quality time with each other. They also don’t hesitate to showcase their love for each other on social media. Recently, the star couple was spotted in the city after enjoying a dinner date.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput twin in white for a dinner date

Amid their busy schedules and spending time with their kids Misha and Zain, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput make sure to take out time for each other. If not on a holiday, they are often spotted venturing out into the city to relish some yummy food and spend quality time with each other. In a new video, the couple can be seen twinning in white for their date night.

The video showed Shahid exiting a venue. He can be seen waiting for the people in front of him to leave before he finally walks through the aisle lined by the paparazzi towards his white-colored luxury car. For a casual day out, the Kabir Singh actor decided to wear a white-hued oversized round-neck t-shirt with a pair of comfortable pajamas. He sported his short hair look, which reminded us of his character from the movie Haider.

His wife and social media personality Mira Rajput (now Kapoor) exited the spot soon after. She was seen wearing a crisp white cropped shirt along with a pair of bright pink pants. The mother of two left her hair open and wore minimum makeup. She made her way through some excited fans and the paps and sat on the front seat of the car before leaving the venue.

Take a look:

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput got married at a private ceremony in Gurgaon in 2015 and were blessed with their first baby, a daughter named Misha in 2016. Then in September 2018, Zain came into their lives.

Shahid Kapoor’s work front

After Jersey and Bloody Daddy, the actor is working on a couple of projects that are expected to be released sometime next year. While one is expected to be a romantic comedy movie, the other film is tentatively titled Deva.

