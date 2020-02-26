Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's blurry PHOTO leaves fans baffled; Take a look

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput has recently shared a blurred photo of the two of them thereby leaving fans baffled. Check out the picture.

earned a lot of critical acclaims last year because of his stellar performance in the movie. He is considered to be one of the most bankable actors of the Bollywood film industry and his 16-year long career stands as a living proof for the same. Apart from being a talented actor, Shahid is also a perfect family man. He tied the knot with Mira Rajput back in the year 2015 and they are now the doting parents of two kids.

The Jersey actor ringed on his 39th birthday yesterday along with his family and friends. As we speak of this, Mira has shared a picture on her Instagram handle which is apparently from the celebrations. But the strange thing about the picture is that it is completely blurred thereby leaving the netizens baffled. While numerous fans of the actor said that they are not able to understand the picture, a few others, however, said that it looks cute despite being blurry.

Check out the picture shared by Mira Rajput below:

On the professional front, Shahid Kapoor is currently gearing up for his upcoming movie Jersey which happens to be a sports drama. It is a remake of the Telugu movie of the same name starring Nani and Shraddha Srinath in the lead roles. The handsome hunk has gone through enormous physical transformation for the movie which has been directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri. It has been co-produced by Allu Aravind and Dil Raju. Jersey is slated to be released on August 28, 2020.

