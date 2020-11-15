Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's pose for a picture perfect Diwali selfie as actor extends festive wishes

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput can be seen dressed up in similar colours of ethnic wear as they pose for an adorable selfie. Check out the couple's Diwali wishes below.

and Mira Rajput celebrated the festival of lights, Diwali, with some quality family time and immediate family members. While the couple largely stayed away from social media on the day of Diwali, they took to social media on Sunday morning to extend wishes to their fans and followers. Shahid and Mira both shared a picture perfect Diwali selfie on Instagram and the couple couldn't look any more cuter.

In the photo, Shahid can be seen clicking the selfie as Mira holds him close. The couple can be seen dressed up in similar colours of ethnic wear. While Shahid wore a fun printed kurta, Mira added a touch of Indian-ness to her outfit by wearing a bindi. Sharing the picture, Shahid captioned it, "Happy Diwali to you all. Love and light." Whereas, Mira wished her followers and wrote, "Grateful for family, small joys and being together. Happy Diwali."

Check out Shahid and Mira's Diwali 2020 posts below:

Amid the Diwali celebrations, Shahid on Saturday shared a glimpse of the Diwali rangoli at home and wrote, "Happy Diwali to you all. Here’s to messy rangolis and priceless family time. Feed the heart with love. Everything else will come and go." Mira and Shahid are doting parents to Misha Kapoor and son Zain. While the actor has been busy shooting for his upcoming film Jersey, he made sure to celebrate the festival at home and be surrounded by his loved ones.

ALSO READ: Diwali 2020: Shahid Kapoor emphasises upon family time as he shares a pic of beautiful ‘messed up’ rangoli

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×