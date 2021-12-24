Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur’s energy is contagious at Jersey’s promotional event; See the pics to believe

We are just a few days away from the release of Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur starrer Jersey. All eyes are on these two ever since the trailer of the film has released. Both the stars have been on a promotional spree and have been busy with new events every day. Today yet again the dynamic duo was spotted at a promotional event of the film and both of them looked in a super happy mood singing and dancing on the stage as the fans cheered for them.

In the pictures, we can see Mrunal Thakur dressed in white pants and a white tee. She wore a red bomber jacket over it that had a pretty design on it. Mrunal tied her hair in a long braid and looked energetic on the stage. Shahid Kapoor wore a white shirt over blue denim and paired it with a green coat. The camaraderie of both the stars look amazing and we bet their on-screen chemistry will be a hit too.

Take a look:

Speaking of the film, it is the remake of the South sports drama of the same name. Helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, apart from Shahid and Mrunal, Jersey also features Pankaj Kapur essaying a pivotal role. The plot of the movie revolves around the life of a failed cricketer who decides to reinvent his cricketing career in his late 30s. Despite everyone being sceptical about his ability, he single-handedly leads his team towards victory.

The official announcement of the film was made back in October 2019. Initially, it was scheduled to be released theatrically on August 28, 2020. Now, after facing several delays owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, Jersey is all set to hit the matinee houses on December 31.

ALSO READ: Shahid Kapoor looks dashing in quirky abstract blazer, glows in the sun as he promotes ‘Jersey’; PICS