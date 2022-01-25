Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput are couple goals in THIS sunkissed video as they chill at the beach

Ever since Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput tied the knot, the two never miss a chance to give a glimpse of their married life to their fans. Mira is quite active on Instagram and every now and then, she shares a sneak peek of her daily routine. Also, she never leaves her fans behind even on holidays, and makes sure to share each and every update with them. Mira has flooded her ‘gram stories with beach pictures and videos on Tuesday.

Mira took to ‘gram to share a video with the Kabir Singh actor chilling at the beach on a hammock. The two looked absolutely perfect in the sunkissed video. The mother of two also shared a few photos from her beach day as well. The couple also kept their fashion game up in the video. Mira wore gorgeous beachwear with a bandana while Shahid flaunted his toned body as he kept his upper body bare and also wore a pair of glasses.

See Mira’s story here:

Earlier, Mira had shared with her fans through a YouTube video ‘Get To Know The Real Me!’ that Thinking Out Loud by singer Ed Shareen reminds her of her hubby Shahid Kapoor. She also shared that Shahid’s Bismil song is her favourite of them all and gives her goosebumps every time she listens or watches it.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput had tied the knot in the year 2015 and the couple has two kids Zain and Misha. On the work front, Shahid will be next seen in the film Jersey alongside Mrunal Thakur. The release of the film was postponed due to an increase in COVID-19 cases.

