Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput purchase luxury apartment in Mumbai; can you guess the whopping price?

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput make for a perfect couple in B-town. From their public appearances to their social media banter, Shahid and Mira never fail to delight their fans. Once again, the couple made headlines as they bought a new apartment.

According to reports, Shahid and Mira purchased a new apartment in Mumbai for a whopping price and this is the second property bought by them.

Guess the whopping amount of Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's new apartment

According to registration documents accessed by IndexTap.com, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput purchased a luxury apartment worth around ₹59 crores at the Oberoi 360 West project in the Worli area of Mumbai.

The documents also mentioned that the apartment measures 5,395 sq featuring RERA carpet and has three parking spaces. The property transaction worth ₹58.66 crore was registered on May 24, 2024, the documents showed.

Speaking more about the couple's new apartment, Hindustan Times mentioned that it is located on the higher floor of the high-rise constructed by Oberoi Realty and was purchased by the Kapoors from Chandak Realtors Pvt Ltd. The apartment was bought by Chandak Realty in a bulk deal of February 2023 wherein 28 apartments were purchased by D’ Mart owner Radhakishan Damani’s immediate family and close associates for a sum of ₹1,238 crore last year.

The brokers said that Chandak Realtors had purchased this apartment and now sold it to the Kapoors, at ₹35.31 crore in February 2023.

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor's workout session serves major couple goals

On May 2, Mira Rajput took to Instagram to share an adorable photograph with her husband, Shahid Kapoor from their workout session. In the picture, Mira was seen taking a mirror selfie with Shahid who stood behind her and flexed his biceps. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “You complete me,” accompanied by the muscles and zany face emojis.

Shahid Kapoor’s work front

Shahid Kapoor was last seen in the rom-com Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya co-starring Kriti Sanon. The film emerged as a box-office success. This love story between a human and a robot entertained the audience and received immense praise from fans as well as critics.

Up next, Shahid has films like Deva and Ashwatthama: The Saga Continues, as well as season 2 of the web series Farzi, in his lineup.

