Shahid Kapoor and wifey Mira Rajput ace their fashion game as they twin in striped outfits; PICS

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are one of the power couples in Bollywood. They often shell out couple goals with their drool-worthy photographs on social media. Needless to say, they are the kind of couple who often makes us believe in love. Apart from their public appearances, Shahid and Mira regularly entertain their fans through interesting social media posts and pictures. Speaking of which, the Udta Punjab actor and his wife today aced their fashion game as they were seen twinning in matching outfits.

They took to their respective Instagram handles and shared individual posts. While Shahid looked absolutely handsome in a striped shirt and similar trousers, Mira grabbed eyeballs in stunning similar striped tops. Their glamorous pictures garnered their fans’ attention who bombarded the comment section with compliments. Sharing his pictures, Shahid captioned, “Stripe tribe”, while Mira along with her post wrote, “sunny side up”. One of Shahid’s fans wrote, “Woow Handsome”, while another one commented, “Looking hot”. Meanwhile, Mira’s fans also filled the comment section with heart and fire emoticons.

Take a look:

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor is all set to be seen in Jersey. The Gowtam Tinnanuri directorial is the Hindi remake of the Tamil film of the same name. In the film, Shahid will be seen sharing screen space with his father and veteran actor Pankaj Kapur. Jersey also stars Mrunal Thakur in the lead. The film is slated to release theatrically on the 14th of April. Apart from Jersey, Shahid also has a web series helmed by Raj and DK in the pipeline.

