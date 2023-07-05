Shahid Kapoor-Anees Bazmee's film set for Bakri Eid 2024 release; Clashes with Kartik Aaryan’s Chandu Champion

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor and filmmaker Anees Bazmee are collaborating for the first time for a double-role comedy film. Last month, Anees Bazmee confirmed with Pinkvilla that he was penning the movie, and that the film will likely go on floors in July or August after the writing is complete. Now, we have learned that the makers have also decided on a release date. The film is set for Bakri Eid 2023 release, and it will clash at the box office with Kartik Aaryan starrer Chandu Champion.

Shahid Kapoor and Aneez Bazmee’s comedy set for Bakri Eid 2024 release

Shahid Kapoor and Anees Bazmee’s maiden collaboration will release on June 14, which coincides with the Bakri Eid weekend. Yesterday, Sajid Nadiadwala also announced Kabir Khan directorial and Kartik Aaryan starrer Chandu Champion will release on the occasion of Bakri Eid 2024, which is on June 14. Looks like both films will battle it out at the box office on the same day!

About Shahid Kapoor and Anees Bazmee’s comedy

Meanwhile, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla in June, Anees Bazmee said, “At present I am writing, and as soon as I finish that we will start the film. Though we are looking at July-August to begin. I am just waiting to complete my writing, a lot of it is finished already. You know, it's creative work and you can’t really put a timeline to it.” The untitled comedy caper is reportedly being backed by Dil Raju. An official confirmation about the film’s release date is awaited.

About Chandu Champion

Meanwhile, Chandu Champion, starring Kartik Aaryan is a sports drama based on the extraordinary real-life story of a sportsman and his spirit of never giving up. The film will mark Kartik and Kabir's first association. Announcing the film’s title and release date yesterday, Kartik wrote, “Chandu Nahi.. Champion Hai Main..#ChanduChampion - 14th June 2024.”

