Shahid Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora, Anil Kapoor and others spotted at Sonam Kapoor’s gala for David Beckham

Football maestro David Beckham was earlier spotted watching the India vs New Zealand cricket match at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. He was accompanied by many stars in the stands namely Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. Later, he was seen leaving the stadium and arriving at Sonam Kapoor’s party which she hosted in honor of him. The gala also saw several B-town stars in attendance.

Shahid Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and others arrive at Sonam Kapoor’s party for David Beckham

Sonam Kapoor and her businessman husband Anand Ahuja hosted a star-studded soiree for football star David Beckham in Mumbai. Earlier, the trio posed for the paparazzi together. Now, a host of Bollywood celebs were spotted arriving at the venue.

Anil Kapoor looked dapper in his casual outfit. He wore a cream-colored jacket on top of a plain white -T-shirt. The Dil Dhadakne Do actor wore a pair of matching pants and sported sneakers in the same color scheme.

Take a look:

Shahid Kapoor also arrived at the party with his wife Mira Rajput. While the Haider actor was seen in a denim shirt, Mira decided to wear a lavender-hued outfit for the night.

Take a look:

Lovebirds Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor were also seen coming to the event. The Chaiyya Chaiyya star looked chic in her crisp white shirt which she wore with a pair of pants. She wore sparkly earrings and tied her hair in a sleek bun. The Gunday actor looked dapper in a black shirt.

Take a look:

Actor and filmmaker Farhan Akhtar made an entry with his wife, actress Shibani Dandekar. The VJ and host wore a black oversized jacket and let the naturally curly hair do the talking. As for the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor, he was papped in a grey shirt and black jacket with matching pants.

Take a look:

Young actress Shanaya Kapoor made heads turn in a blingy black outfit with a high slit. She also went for a well-gelled bun look and a fresh face of makeup and ditched jewelry with her outfit.

Take a look:

Fiza actress Karisma Kapoor made it to the gala in a shiny outfit in the shade of green and gold. She wore a dainty neckpiece and diamond studs with her dress and tied her hair in a bun.

Advertisement

Take a look:

ALSO READ: David Beckham arrives in style at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s party in Mumbai; WATCH