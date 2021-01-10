Shahid Kapoor asks for suggestions to please Mira Rajput after she fires him for NOT doing a dance film

Shahid Kapoor will be next seen in the sports drama Jersey. However, his wife Mira Rajput has something else in mind too.

had been quite busy the entire 2020 owing to his upcoming movie Jersey. The sports drama was originally supposed to be released last year but that didn’t happen owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown. The actor has already earned accolades owing to his 2019 release Kabir Singh co-starring Kiara Advani. Obviously, the expectations are high regarding his upcoming project too. But it seems like there is someone who isn’t satisfied with this and has other expectations.

We are talking about Mira Rajput here who is expecting something else from Shahid. The actor has talked about the same in his latest post that reads, “My wife has fired me about how I am not doing a film which is fun and where I dance. Open invitation pl gimme something that allows me to please her. #typecast hero in need!! @mira.kapoor I am committed to the cause…” Apart from that, he also added an animated version of himself in the post.

Well, we hope Shahid Kapoor gets some good suggestions regarding the aforementioned genres. As of now, ardent fans of the actor are eagerly waiting for the release of Jersey which is a remake of the 2019 Telugu movie of the same name featuring Nani and Shraddha Shrinath in the lead roles. It has been directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri and also features Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur in the lead roles. For the unversed, Shahid plays the role of a cricketer in the sports drama.

