Shahid Kapoor is in awe of a beautiful sketch made by a fan of his character from Jersey; See Photo

Shahid Kapoor is all praises for a beautiful sketch made by one of his fans of his character from his upcoming film Jersey in which the actor will portray the role of a cricketer.

Due to the extended lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in India, everyone has been urged to avoid going out and main social distancing. Well, of course, every one of us misses going out with family members, hanging out with friends at movie halls, cafes, etc. As of now, many people have resorted to sharing those fond memories on social media in the form of throwbacks. Talking about , the actor is having a gala time with his wife Mira and kids Misha and Zain. From whipping up pancakes to making banoffee pie to working out together, Mira and Shahid have been updating fans with tidbits of their quarantine period.

Before the lockdown, Shahid was busy shooting for his upcoming film Jersey in Chandigarh. The Kabir Singh actor who plays the role of a cricketer in this film, while shooting for the movie, had been sharing a few glimpses of his Jersey look for fans on social media. And today, the actor shared a sketch of him made by a fan donning cricket gloves, a headband on his head and a white t-shirt while holding a cricket bat in his right hand and giving an intense look. The fan wrote "Jersey" in the middle of the sketch with Shahid Kapoor's name on top of the title. Shahid was all hearts for the sketch as he shared it on his Instagram story.

Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri and adapted from his 2019 Tollywood film under the same title, the movie also stars Mrinal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur. The official announcement for the film was made in October 2019. In a recent chat with Indian Express, Gowtham was all praises for Shahid and explained how the Jersey remake came to happen. Gowtam recalled that he got a call from Shahid after he saw Nani’s Jersey. He said that Shahid expressed his interest in the remake of the film in Hindi.

Check out Shahid Kapoor's post here:

