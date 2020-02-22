Shahid Kapoor begins his weekend by acing a messy hair look and wife Mira Rajput is all hearts for it; See Pic

Last night, Shahid Kapoor took to Instagram to share a selfie as he flaunted a messy look. Fans of the Jersey actor were as in awe of it, as his wife Mira Rajput. Check it out.

Fans of are waiting to see him in his next film post Kabir Singh, which is the remake of Telugu film Jersey. Shahid has also been working day in and out to complete the shooting of the film. Often, Kapoor is spotted sweating it out at the gym with wife Mira Rajput and fans love how the star couple loves to workout together. For Jersey, Shahid had to work extensively on his body to get into the skin of a cricket player and he is finally acing it.

Last night, Shahid shared a selfie on Instagram in which the star looked kind of in a relaxed mode. Resting his head on a pillow, Shahid is seen sporting a messy hair look in the selfie. The Kabir Singh actor can be seen rocking a stubble and his straight expression added to the charm of the rugged look. Clad in a black tee, the Jersey actor seemed to be relaxing in the photo. His lip seems to have healed well after his injury. Seeing the same, fans of Shahid flooded with comments and called the selfie totally LIT.

Even Shahid’s wife Mira liked the selfie. A few days back, Shahid had shared a fun video while sweating it out at the gym which went viral among his fans.

A few weeks ago, Shahid got injured while shooting in Chandigarh for Jersey. He sustained an injury to his lip and got stitches too. Post that, he took a break from work and was in Mumbai to heal. Shahid is currently shooting for the Jersey remake. Originally the film starred Nani and was a popular flick. Shahid’s version will be shot in Chandigarh and Mrunal Thakur is also a part of it. Directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri, Jersey is produced by Dil Raju and Allu Arvind. It is slated to be released on August 28, 2020.

