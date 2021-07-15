Shahid Kapoor begins Thursday with cycling at gym a day after helping Ishaan Khatter with his workout; WATCH

Actors Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter seem to have become each other's gym buddies now. While recently Ishaan revealed that Shahid turned his DJ and videographer at the gym, the Kabir Singh actor has now given us a sneak peek of his own workout session.

Thursday began on an active note for as the Kabir Singh actor shared a glimpse from his morning workout session. The handsome actor let his fans get a sneak peek at his cycling session at the gym on Thursday morning where he was seen sweating it out. The update by Shahid comes a day after he helped brother Ishaan Khatter during his workout session on Wednesday. Ishaan had shared the update on his Instagram handle and left netizens in awe.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Shahid shared two videos in which he is seen working out at the gym on a cycle. The actor is seen filming his workout session on his phone. He is seen clad in a pair of shorts and a sleeveless tee while he works out. Sharing the video, Shahid wrote, "Good Morning." On the other hand, yesterday, when he helped out Ishaan, the Beyond The Clouds star was seen doing pull-ups and flaunting his toned abs. Shahid filmed Ishaan's workout session and even turned DJ at the gym. Sharing the photo, Ishaan wrote, "Getting it done with big brother (who is the DJ + videographer in this case) @shahidkapoor."

Take a look:

Looks like the two brothers have turned into each other's workout buddies too. Meanwhile, on the work front, both Ishaan and Shahid are occupied with their projects. Ishaan will be seen next in Phone Bhoot with and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The film is helmed by Gurmmeet Singh and produced by Excel Entertainment. On the other hand, Shahid will be seen in Jersey with Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur. The film will be released on November 5, 2021.

