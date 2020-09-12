Shahid Kapoor begins the weekend with a close up selfie but his look in cool shades and stubble makes us swoon

Shahid Kapoor took to Instagram yet again to drop a cool selfie. However, this time, the actor flaunted his cool shades and his stubble in the same.

Actor has been on a spree of sharing selfies this week. One after the other, the actor has been dropping his handsome looks after staying a bit away from social media. Recently, wife Mira shared a selfie with her husband and left fans in awe of the duo. Now, on Saturday, Shahid dropped a cool photo of himself and showed his fans how he nails a close up selfie. However, it was his little stubble and cool shades that stole the show.

Taking to Instagram, a few days ago, Shahid shared a photo of his clean-shaven look. Post that, every day, he has been sharing a picture. Now, the actor flaunted his chiselled jawline with stubble and cool shades in a close up selfie. Clad in a casual tee, the Jersey star looked handsome and left his fans asking for more. Many dropped comments on his photo and said that he reminded them of Kabir Singh's look.

Meanwhile, recently, when Shahid shared a mirror selfie of himself, brother Ishaan Khatter commented on it and their cute banter surely lit up the internet.

Take a look at Shahid Kapoor's photo:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid will soon resume shooting for his pending film Jersey. The film is a Hindi remake of a Telugu film that starred Nani in the lead. It is helmed by Gowtham Tinnanuri and produced by Allu Aravind, Dil Raju and Aman Gill. Jersey also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur in it. A new release date is yet to be announced.

Also Read|Mira Rajput OPENS UP on Shahid Kapoor cooking, playing football with kids, why her household isn't film family

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×