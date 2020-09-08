Shahid Kapoor bids his moustache good bye, sports an almost clean shaven look in new post

While Shahid Kapoor donned a stubble, his missing moustache was unmissable and it definitely took us back in time. Check it out below.

sent his fans into a tizzy on Tuesday as he sported a new look for his millions of fans and followers on Instagram. Ditching his usually heavy beard and moustache look, Shahid shocked many as he went for the clean shaven look. While the actor donned a subtle stubble, Shahid's missing moustache was unmissable. Shahid's photo took us back in time when he first made his debut in Ishq Vishq and had a no-beard look as a young in love college student.

The selfie was a closeup shot which showed the actor posing for the camera in a pair of sunglasses and messy hair. Sharing the photo, he wrote, "Getting my share of vitamin D for the day." Fans immediately flooded the comments section and dropped multiple hearts and fire emojis. Many others also commented in reference to his Kabir Singh character.

Check out the photo below:

Just yesterday, Shahid Kapoor celebrated his wife Mira Rajput's birthday. He also shared a stunning picture of Mira and showered love on her as he wrote about how lucky he is to have her. He wrote, “Happy birthday my love. You are beautiful inside out. And I am blessed to have you in my life” followed by a heart emoticon.

Check it out:

What are your thoughts on Shahid Kapoor's clean shaven look? Let us know in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Mira Rajput shares thoughts on third child with Shahid Kapoor, reveals if Zain or Misha is more mischievous

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×