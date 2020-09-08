  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Shahid Kapoor bids his moustache good bye, sports an almost clean shaven look in new post

While Shahid Kapoor donned a stubble, his missing moustache was unmissable and it definitely took us back in time. Check it out below.
32006 reads Mumbai
News,Shahid Kapoor,mira rajputShahid Kapoor bids his moustache good bye, sports an almost clean shaven look in new post.
  • 1
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Shahid Kapoor sent his fans into a tizzy on Tuesday as he sported a new look for his millions of fans and followers on Instagram. Ditching his usually heavy beard and moustache look, Shahid shocked many as he went for the clean shaven look. While the actor donned a subtle stubble, Shahid's missing moustache was unmissable. Shahid's photo took us back in time when he first made his debut in Ishq Vishq and had a no-beard look as a young in love college student. 

The selfie was a closeup shot which showed the actor posing for the camera in a pair of sunglasses and messy hair. Sharing the photo, he wrote, "Getting my share of vitamin D for the day." Fans immediately flooded the comments section and dropped multiple hearts and fire emojis. Many others also commented in reference to his Kabir Singh character. 

Check out the photo below:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Getting my share of vitamin D for the day.

A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on

Just yesterday, Shahid Kapoor celebrated his wife Mira Rajput's birthday. He also shared a stunning picture of Mira and showered love on her as he wrote about how lucky he is to have her. He wrote, “Happy birthday my love. You are beautiful inside out. And I am blessed to have you in my life” followed by a heart emoticon.

Check it out: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy birthday my love. You are beautiful inside out. And I am blessed to have you in my life.

A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on

What are your thoughts on Shahid Kapoor's clean shaven look? Let us know in the comments below. 

ALSO READ: Mira Rajput shares thoughts on third child with Shahid Kapoor, reveals if Zain or Misha is more mischievous

Credits :Pinkvilla

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora test POSITIVE for COVID-19
Happy Birthday Mira Rajput: Take a look at her most RAVISHING appearances
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Sandip Ssingh’s chats to Rhea’s probe at NCB
Alaya F reveals EVERYTHING she does in a day: Diet, fitness & hobbies
Taimur Ali Khan, Ananya Panday to Sara Ali Khan, star kids who have been trolled on social media
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty summoned by NCB
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Showik Chakraborty arrested by NCB
Raja Kumari on dream BTS collab, staying away from fake views and Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara
Teachers’ Day 2020: Big B to Shah Rukh Khan Bollywood actors who essayed the role of teachers onscreen
Ankita Lokhande continues to fight for SSR: Here are her 5 posts after his demise that stole hearts
Kriti Sanon’s stylist Sukriti Grover gets candid on styling Kriti & Kartik Aaryan, Diet Sabya & more
Anonymous 1 hour ago

Who cares about Shahid kapoor !!!

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement